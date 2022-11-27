WATCH: Lionel Messi dances shirtless after inspiring Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Argentina's footballing legend Lionel Messi produced a stunning performance against Mexico on Saturday night at the Lusail Stadium to help his team win the do-or-die clash 2-0. After Argentina were knocked down by Saudi Arabia in their group opener, the pressure fell back on Messi's shoulder to bail them out. And he did not disappoint.

A win in front of a massive crowd brought Argentina back into the race for knockout qualification. This win meant so much that they celebrated among the team members in the dressing room. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, we can see all Argentinean players celebrating their big win over Mexico.

Over there, we can also see Lionel Messi dancing shirtless and singing along with his teammates while celebrating.

Here you can watch the whole video -

The celebrations in the Argentina dressing room 😭❤️🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/T2ttOh3Yc8 — Hamza 🇦🇷 (@lapulgafreak) November 26, 2022

During Saturday's clash against Mexico a few of the records were created, both on-field and off-field. Lionel Messi contributed through a goal and then an assist, thus becoming the only player to assist in five World Cups. With that goal, Messi's goal tally reached eight in World Cup history - equalling Diego Maradona to become the joint second-highest Argentina goalscorer in the competition. Both Messi and Maradona have scored 8 goals in 21 matches in FIFA World Cups.

Besides, during the Argentina-Mexico match, 88,966 fans attended the game inside the stadium, creating a record in itself. As per FIFA, this is the largest attendance recorded in a World Cup game in 28 years.