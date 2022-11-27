Did 'The Simpsons' predict Elon Musk's Twitter takeover? Here's what we know

Time and again, the popular American sitcom The Simpsons has shocked everyone with its strange predictions. Recently, internet sleuths were left shocked as Tesla CEO and the richest man on earth, Elon Musk, claimed that the famous sitcom even predicted his dramatic takeover of the microblogging site years ago.



On Saturday, Elon tweeted a photo from the Simpsons' 2015 episode and claimed how the show seemingly predicted his takeover.

"Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12," the 51-year-old billionaire tweeted.



Episode 12 of season 26, titled 'The Musk Who Fell to Earth,' shows Lisa Simpson feeding some baby birds outside her home in a small birdhouse that reads, "Home Tweet Home." While she feeds and plays with them, a bald eagle flies in and eats all of them.

After eating all the birds, the large eagle flies high in the sky. A rocket ship arrives, and the fire coming out of the aircraft burns the eagle, which is also an emblem of the USA.





In the episode later, a man comes out of the spaceship and is introduced as Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Homer Simpson, who is ready with his baseball bat, tries to hurt Musk with a bat. When Lisa yells, "Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor''.

The scene cuts and shows the new birdhouse with advanced features and technology.



"I guess humanity wants its change once birdhouse at a time," Lisa says as Musk boards his spaceship.



Despite showing some birds and mentioning Elon Musk, the episode does not directly hint at the microblogging site takeover.



However, his tweet was enough for the netizens, who were quick to share their own theories.



"Personally, I think Elon bought Twitter because he saw it on an episode of The Simpsons." Change my mind.

Sharing a burning Twitter logo, another user wrote, "I think they predicted this."

"No one saw this coming," another wrote.