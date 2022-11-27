At least seven killed, five missing after landslide on Italy's Ischia island

At least seven people, including a three-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, were killed after a landslide in Italy's Ischia island, caused by heavy rains devastated a small town, said an official, on Sunday.



Italy also declared a state of emergency following the incident and Nello Musumeci, the minister for civil protection, said that the first tranche of the two million euro relief funds had been released.

Additionally, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba addressed the press conference and confirmed that at least five people remain missing. He added, that dozens of emergency workers rushed to the resort island while divers searched the waters off the coast.



Among the victims identified were the infant boy's parents, a 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, a Bulgarian tourist and a 31-year-old resident of the island, reported Associated Press.

While hundreds of volunteers and others are busily scrubbing the town's streets clean, more than 200 rescuers are still looking for the missing people, reported AFP. Reuters reports that rescue divers were looking for survivors in the waters near Casamicciola Terme.



On Saturday a wave of mud, rocks, and debris broke free from the island's tallest mountain and slammed over homes and roads. Several vehicles were forced into the water. Aerial camera footage showed a number of buildings being destroyed by the avalanche that overwhelmed the town. One local as per AFP claimed to have witnessed "a waterfall of water and mud".

AFP quotes a resident Salvatore Lorini as saying that "nature is nature, there was an earthquake" but that "a bit of prevention" could have saved lives. He said that a lack of maintenance and prevention was behind the landslide.

State of emergency following earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or severe weather are nothing new for the peninsula off Naples.

In 2017, two people were killed in an earthquake that struck Casamicciola Terme, a spa town with 8,000 winter residents on the verdant island of Ischia, close to Capri. Earlier, it was completely destroyed by a considerably stronger earthquake at the end of the 19th century.

(With inputs from agencies)

