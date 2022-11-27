101,566 fans attended IPL 2022 final, history created; BCCI’s Jay Shah receives Guinness World Record

In super news for all IPL fans across the world, on Sunday, Jay Shah – BCCI’s secretary received the Guinness World Record on behalf of the board for the largest attendance at the T20 match ever. This feat was achieved during the final of this year’s IPL between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals when 101,566 cricket fans attended the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad. The renovated stadium was supposed to host more than 100,000 people at a time during a game, and that only happened.

Upon receiving this award, BCCI tweeted, "A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL,"

Jay Shah retweeted the post and further added, "Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPLfinal at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible!"

The IPL 2022 final took place on May 29th in Ahmadabad between the newly inducted team Gujarat Titans and the inaugural winners of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals. Batting first Royals managed a mere 130 on the board; Gujarat in their chase looked confident with Shubman Gill notching up an important fifty when his team needed him the most. With this win, Hardik Pandya also won his maiden IPL as a full-time captain.

