Tibetans face torture, abuse under China's zero-Covid restrictions

Local Tibetans' lives are a living misery as a result of China's zero-Covid policy. Tibetans are subjected to inhumane Covid restrictions that leave them abused, traumatised, harassed, and powerless because they aren't even permitted to express their outrage or make contact with their family outside Tibet.

The Chinese government's disastrous zero-Covid policy has caused a scarcity of essential medicines for the Tibetans, who are now suffering. Both food- and medicine-related goods fall under this category. According to a report from Tibet Press, they are not permitted to demonstrate or voice their thoughts.

On Twitter, a video was shared that showed how the cost of food has gone up in Tibet and that those who speak out against it face state-instigated violence.

Chinese security personnel are seen in the video physically assaulting locals, handcuffing them, and dispersing them with pepper spray. According to a video from Free Tibet, their phones had also been taken, making it impossible for them to contact anybody. Tibet Press reported this.

The Chinese government is harming Tibetans more than helping them by tightening the Covid guidelines rather than tackling the issue.

According to a report by Tibet Press, International Campaign for Tibet, a pro-Tibet advocacy group, the Chinese government has been working hard to control social media even in the dire circumstances that Tibet's residents are facing because doing otherwise could expose the atrocities that China has subjected Tibet to the rest of the world.

