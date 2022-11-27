'RRR' is the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 million club, details inside

2022 belongs to SS Rajamouli and his blockbuster 'RRR'. The year is coming to an end, but the craze around the film refuses to die down. After raking in big numbers from around the world, the movie is now earning moolah in Japan.



The action film, which was released in Japan on October 21, has now become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the country, surpassing Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2.' Not only this, but the movie has also become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY 300 million club (approximately Rs 17 crore).



The movie is in the second spot after Rajinikanth’s 1995 film 'Muthu' which is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a box office collection of JPY 400 million (approx 23.5 crores).



The official Twitter handle of RRR has been sharing the love and appreciation the movie has been receiving from the audience in Japan.



Take a look: