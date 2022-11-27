Abu Dhabi T10 League: Morrisville Samp Army vs The Chennai Braves – Match Prediction

The second match on day five of Abu Dhabi T10 League season 6 will see Morrisville Samp Army going head-on against The Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. While on paper, only one win separates these two teams, the performance on-field has been somewhat different. In this piece, we will have a look at what is in store for us.

Preview and match prediction –

The newly welcomed team into the Abu Dhabi T10 League - Morrisville Samp Army is leading the points-table chart with two wins in two matches. Morrisville defeated Bangla Tigers by 15 runs in the first match and then defeated Delhi Bulls on Saturday night by 8 wickets. The Windies’ batsmen – Johnson Charles and Shimron Hetmyer starred for the team in the first and second matches hitting 58* and 38*, respectively.

In the bowling department as well, Sheldon Cottrell was among the wicket-takers in the first match, returning with three wickets for ten runs in two overs. In the next match, South African Dwaine Pretorius also picked three wickets.

Talking about their opponents - The Chennai Braves, this side is sitting in sixth place on the points table. T20 World Cup winner Carlos Brathwaite has been the sole performer for them with both bat and ball. In the first match, he produced one of his best performances ever, first scoring 44 off 19 balls and then picking up four wickets for just three runs. In the next match, Carlos was also the highest-scorer with 22 runs.

Schedule of the match -

The second match on day 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin at 19:45 PM IST. The match will get telecast on Sports18 and Colour Cineplex Channels in India.

Match Prediction –