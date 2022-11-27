Abu Dhabi T10 League - Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors - Match prediction

As we move to the fifth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 league season 6, we take a look at what is in store for us. In the first of the three matches scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers will take on the Northern Warriors. The two bottom-placed teams will have a task on hand to put an end to their losing run and get things going on a Sunday evening.

So who has a better chance of walking away as the winner? In this piece, we will know more about this clash along with the match prediction.

Preview and match prediction –

While Bangla Tigers started off well winning their first match against the new-joiners – the New York strikers by 19 runs, they slumped to defeats in the next two matches against the Morrisville Samp Army and The Chennai Braves. Although Bangla Tigers’ squad is stocked with some big and proven names in Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, and Shakib Al Hasan, they are yet to click as a unit in this season of Abu Dhabi T10 League.

On the other hand, the Northern Warriors are struggling big time in this tournament. With three losses in three games played so far, this team doesn’t look learning from its mistakes. While some of the players have chipped in with handy contributions, this team’s inability to continue doing that on regular basis has cost those games.

When and Where to watch this match –

The 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League season 6 between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will start at 17:30 PM IST. The fans can enjoy the live coverage of this game on the Sports18 TV channel.

Match Prediction –