NASA shares picture of Pluto, the 'dwarf planet' showing its 'real colours'. Take a look!

NASA on Saturday (Nov 26), posted a beautiful picture of Pluto's real colours from its New Horizons mission on Instagram.

The space agency captioned the picture as "Small planetary body Saturday." The caption further read that the picture was captured at a distance of 22,025 miles (35,445 km) from Pluto, which also reveals the planet's enormous glacier formed of nitrogen and methane, known as "heart."

Pluto is thought to have a rocky interior and perhaps a subsurface ocean, while its surface is covered with ice composed of water, methane and nitrogen. According to the space agency, Pluto's surface is cratered, white, tan and brownish-red in colour. The partial heart visible is "white" while the tan and white fall towards the top of the picture to read the brown red-surface.

Previously ranked as the ninth planet in the solar system, Pluto was downgraded and reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) downgraded the status of Pluto to that of a dwarf as it did not meet the criteria of a full-sized planet.

The IAU described a "dwarf planet" as a celestial body in direct orbit around the Sun that is big enough that the gravitational forces rather than mechanical forces have not yet cleared its neighbouring regions of other objects.

Pluto is slightly over 1,400 miles (2250 km) wide or about half the breadth of the United States or two-thirds the width of the Moon.

Pluto is thought to have a rocky core and may even have a deep ocean, with an average temperature of -387F (-232C).

As per experts, the planet's surface is covered in ice, consisting of water, methane and nitrogen.

