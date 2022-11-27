Ye aka Kanye West has THIS to say about Balenciaga's BDSM-themed teddy bears

American rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West spoke to paps outside a Messianic church on Saturday and commented on Balenciaga's latest scandal and Twitter banning the micro-blogging account of Alex Jones, who is a radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist.

While referring to Balenciaga's inappropriate ad campaign featuring little girls holding BDSM-themed teddy bears and comparing it to his anti-Semitic posts, Ye said that people were very outraged by what happened to him than what materialized publicly, which he thinks is also evident in the lack of celebrities who've decried Balenciaga.

He also spoke about Twitter's continued ban of Alex Jones' account, which he thinks should be reversed by Elon Musk immediately.

Back in October, Balenciaga issued a statement to announce their separation from the rapper due to his repeated anti-Semitic attacks and controversies. The statement read, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."

Ye and Balenciaga have a long history. Before their separation, they partnered for a Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection that sold like wildfire. The rapper also made his runway debut for the luxury fashion brand.

Meanwhile, Balenciaga issued a public apology after facing backlash for featuring stuffed animals in bondage gear in their ad campaign with little girls.

“We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn the abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being,” the statement read.

