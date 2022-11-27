Matty Healy, lead vocalist of The 1975 band, shocks concertgoers by kissing fan onstage

During a Las Vegas concert on Friday, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy pulled a female fan from the crowd on stage and, in the middle of the British band’s ballad, he planted a kiss on her lips, which didn't go down well with several netizens online.

Seeing the growing backlash against the lead vocalist, the female fan came forward to clarify that it was all consensual.

Identifying herself as the woman who was kissed by Matty, she said, "On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, I had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point 'I can only make out with you'."

The fan added, "So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also, I’m a grown age of 24."

Check out the viral video below.

Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers #the1975 pic.twitter.com/upTlRFxzOQ — Annawee (@annaleetaylor_) November 26, 2022

We have circled ALL THE BACK to a very specific time loop of 2014 where Matty Healy would just kiss fans at shows and personally? I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/F0Mat9M1jW — Jacq (@jacqrimmer) November 26, 2022

This isn't the first time Healy has locked lips onstage. Back in 2019, the singer kissed a male fan during a concert in Dubai, in defiance of the region's anti-LGBT laws.

After kissing the fan, Healy returned to the stage and said, "I love you bro. We're all human, right?"

Healy later posted on Twitter, "Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my 'behaviour' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again."

"But who knows maybe they will let me back in let's just wait and see :)," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE