Manushi Chhillar joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be sharing screen space once again with Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Latest reports suggest that the actress has joined hands with Ali Abbas Zafar for the mega-budget two-hero action-packed entertainer, which also stars Tiger Shroff.

Produced by Vashu & Jackky Bhagnani, the film will have an international action team on board and is touted to be one of Hindi cinema’s biggest actioners. It will go on floors in January 2023. Other than Manushi, the film will reportedly have two more female leads, according to Pinkvilla, and it will be shot in India, Europe, and even UAE.

The film is expected to hit theatres in December 2023. More details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Manushi shared screen space with Akshay in her debut film 'Samrat Prithviraj', which was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film didn't do well at the box office and turned out to be a dud.

Manushi has two other projects in the pipeline currently. She will be playing the female lead in 'The Great Indian Family', which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Yashpal Sharma, and 'Tehran', alongside John Abraham.

