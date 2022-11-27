'Blurr' teaser: Taapsee Pannu's intriguing murder mystery looks intense

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Prakash Raj directorial 'Tadka' and Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Dobaaraa', is all set to impress fans as Gayatri in the upcoming murder mystery thriller film titled 'Blurr'.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah in a lead role. It is backed by Zee Studios and is written by Bahl and Pawan Sony. The film also marks Pannu's debut as a producer.

Recently, the actress shared a teaser of her upcoming OTT film and expressed excitement as it neared its release date. In the caption, she wrote, "Get ready to witness her world through her eyes."

The teaser opens with Taapsee trying to navigate her way with blurred vision. She is seen calling someone and yearning for his attention as the camera moves around a house. But nobody answers her calls. The video ends with a scream.

Check out the teaser of the OTT film below.

According to the film's synopsis, the film revolves around Gayatri who is slowly losing her sight while trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.

The film will premiere on an OTT platform on 9 December.