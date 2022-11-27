Multiple people shot in US city Atlanta, at least one dead, five injured: Police

Multiple people were shot, on Saturday evening, in the United States city of Atlanta in Georgia. Police officials in a press conference following the incident said that they are in the midst of investigating an incident where one person was killed and five others sustained injuries after being shot.

The violence took place on Market Street near Atlantic Station, in downtown Atlanta around 8:00 pm (local time), said Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove, the Atlanta Police Homicide Commander while addressing the media. According to media reports, the police had barricaded the area near 17th Street and 37 Market Street in the city.

The incident was preceded by a dispute between a “group of juveniles” which “escalated into gunfire”, said Dearlove. He added, “They were removed for unruly behaviour and also curfew violations for Atlantic Station”.

There is a possibility of more than one shooting, in this case, said the police. The one deceased was identified as a male, while the victims were taken to the hospital, they added. While no other information about the victims or potential suspects was disclosed, the police said that those involved in the violence are believed to be aged between 15-21 years.

Notably, the Atlantic Station had a 3:00 pm curfew for people under the age of 18 after which they had been accompanied by either their parents or guardians, said their official website. While “juvenile groups” of more than four “will be dispersed”, it added.

“Currently homicide investigators are on scene working to establish a lead on the case and also suspect information and also identify involved parties,” Dearlove told the press. Furthermore, witnesses in Atlanta also told NBC that they heard many as 30 rounds of gunshots.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Station officials also released a statement which said that the station security is working with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) on the matter and said there is no active threat to the property. The shooting took place on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year in the city’s most popular mall.

(With inputs from agencies)



