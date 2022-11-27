Morning news brief: Imran Khan calls off his march in Islamabad, China reports over 35,000 Covid cases & more

Former Pak PM Imran Khan has called off his long march in Islamabad to avoid creating havoc in the country. In other news, the United States on Saturday eased some Venezuelan oil-related sanctions as company Chevron has been allowed to resume some activity in Venezuela. Meanwhile, China's NHC on Sunday said that the country recorded another high record of 39,791 cases on Nov 26. Finally, in sports, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a crucial game at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Lusail Stadium.

Khan made his announcement on Saturday (Nov 26) in his first public appearance since he was attacked. Khan-led nationwide march, which was supposed to be concluded in Islamabad, presented a high risk of escalating political unrest with an ongoing economic crisis.

The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to resume limited oil extraction operations in Venezuela. This comes after years of sanctions aimed at restricting oil and gas profits that have reportedly flowed to Maduro's government.

Just a day earlier, 35,183 new cases had been detected. Out of these 3474 were symptomatic while 31,709 were asymptomatic.

In the first half, the game was 0-0, with both sides lacking a touch of composure. Argentina was Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, they knew a win was absolutely necessary to keep the campaign alive.