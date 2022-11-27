Cristiano Ronaldo offered lucrative deal by Saudi Arabian club after Manchester United exit: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballing icon, may have exited Manchester United but he reportedly has been offered a lucrative deal that will see him playing in club circuits even in his early 40s. CBS has reported that Ronaldo has been offered a three-year deal with him bagging a cool USD 75 million a year. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has made the offer. It is believed that talks are in the advanced stage.

Following his recent exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo is a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career. The 37-year-old is considered way more fit than players his age and it is widely expected that he will continue to play even when he hits the 40s. In Portugal's match with Ghana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo made a record as he scored in his fifth world cup.

Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways earlier this week after Ronaldo's sensational interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo not only accused the club of "betraying" him but also expressed displeasure about the Glazer family, which owns the club. This was considered to be a massive statement. Man U and Ronaldo have said that both parties agreed to terminate the contract by "mutual" consent.

