Former Pak PM Imran Khan calls off long march in Islamabad to avoid ‘chaos’ in nation

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khanhas called off his long protest march in Islamabad, fearing it would cause havoc in the country. Khan made his announcement on Saturday (Nov 26) in his first public appearance since he was attacked. Khan-led nationwide march, which was supposed to conclude in Islamabad, presented a high risk of escalating political unrest with an ongoing economic crisis.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands of his supporters, Khan said, "I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be destruction and the loss will be to the country." He said that they are quitting all assemblies.

ہم اس نظام کا حصہ نہیں رہیں گے، ہم نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ ہم ساری اسمبلیوں سے نکلنے لگے ہیں۔ عمران خان



This time, a heavy security system was in place for Khan. An official told GEO News that approximately 10,000 personnel had been deployed. Khan said that many security sources had informed him that his life was still in danger, Reuters reported.

On Saturday (Nov 26), instead of standing at the rostrum to address the audience, Khan entered the stage using a walking frame and sat behind a bulletproof glass.

Last month, when Khan was heading towards Islamabad for his demonstrations, he was wounded in a blatant assassination attempt, his aides stated. He claimed that three shooters tried to kill him in Wazirabad.

In a new effort to push for early elections, Khan said that he's currently discussing with his party about the possibility of resigning from all provincial assemblies. PTI is still in charge in two provinces and two administrative entities despite having already resigned from the federal parliament.

