Messi's magic helps Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 at World Cup

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a crucial game at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday at the Lusail Stadium. The win means Argentina's World Cup campaign is up and running.

In the first half, the game was 0-0, with both sides lacking a touch of composure. Argentina were Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, they knew a win was absolutely necessary to keep the campaign alive.

Despite the pressure, the start was not as per the expectation of Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni as the team struggled to cope with Mexico's high press. Several times Messi was denied time and space to operate.

However, in the second half, Argentina converted chances after goals from Messi and Fernandez. Argentina are now up to second place on three points, one behind leaders Poland.

Messi's side will play Poland in their last group match. In Group C, Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

Scaloni has urged the team to stay calm and focus on the next game. After the match, the coach was asked about the viral video of his assistant Pablo Aimar, who was on the brink of tears during the game, Scaloni said we there is a need for some perspective.

He said: "You have to have some common sense, it's just a football match. I received a message from my brother saying he was crying and it can't be like that. It's as if it were more than a football match."

He added: "I don't share that. The players must understand it's a football match. If not, it will be like this in every match. It's hard to make people understand that the sun will rise tomorrow, win or lose. What matters is how you do things."

