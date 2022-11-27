Ukraine claims Russian shelling killed 32 in Kherson region since the retreat

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia's retreat from the key strategic city of Kherson two weeks ago marked a tectonic shift in the ongoing Ukraine war but the situation on ground zero is not favourable for the Ukrainians.

The head of Ukraine's police claimed on Saturday (November 26) that at least 32 people in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson have been killed by Russian shelling since pro-Moscow forces pulled out.

After the retreat, the Russian forces are now stationed on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. From that position, they have been shelling the city regularly, as claimed by Ukrainian officials.

National Police chief Ihor Klymenko said in a Facebook post: "Daily Russian shelling is destroying the city and killing peaceful local residents. In all, Russia has killed 32 civilians in the Kherson region since the deoccupation."

"Many people are evacuating to seek refuge in calmer regions of the country. But many residents remain in their homes, and we need to provide them with the maximum possible security," he continued.

.@ZelenskyyUa: “We have to endure this winter – a winter that everyone will remember. We have to do everything so that we remember it not because of what it threatened us with, but because of what we managed to do to protect ourselves from this threat.”https://t.co/QvzJAcNv8f pic.twitter.com/nqNCVYq6Lt — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 25, 2022 ×

As quoted by news agencies, a senior presidential aide said earlier on Saturday that electricity in the city has been restored. Last week a senior official said Ukraine would soon begin evacuating people who want to leave the region.

The latest report by the news agency The Associated Press noted that vehicles stretched a kilometre or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson as streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city.

Moscow has dismissed the allegations its forces have abused civilians but Klymenko again alleged that investigators had recorded a total of 578 of what he described as war crimes committed by Russian troops in the region.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE