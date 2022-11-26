Nine arrested in international operation against Serbian drug network

A worldwide operation against a Serbian drug network on Saturday resulted in the arrest of nine individuals, as Belgian officials seized almost 115 kilogrammes of cocaine, according to the prosecution.

The raid took place in a warehouse in the city of Arlon in Belgium's southeast, where the suspects were discovered trying to conceal cocaine for export under concrete slabs, according to a statement from Belgian prosecutors.

According to the statement, five of the prisoners were taken into custody in Belgium, two in the Netherlands, one in Luxembourg, and another in Serbia.

103 parcels weighing 115 kg (254 pounds) and valued at 11.5 million euros ($12 million) were seized by law authorities.

Nearly 100 police officers participated in simultaneous searches in Serbia, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands as part of an operation to find a "Serbian criminal organisation active in the international cocaine trade," according to the prosecutors.