It's unacceptable! Shakira lashes out at Spanish authorities over her tax evasion case

Colombian popstar Shakira has recently been embroiled in a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case. The songstress has been accused of failing to pay income taxes to the government between 2012 and 2014, the two-year period in which the 'Waka Waka' singer claims that she was not living in Spain.



Hitting back at the Spanish authorities, on Friday, the singer issued a statement in which she stated that the Spanish prosecutors had violated her privacy and are trying to damage her reputation.

The statement released via her legal teams to the Daily Mail reads: "Shakira is a taxpayer who has always shown impeccable tax conduct and has never had tax problems in any other jurisdiction.''



"With no solid evidence to support the charges against her, she has been fiercely persecuted in the criminal and media spheres, using unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement."

The statement also had a personal message from Shakira, "It is unacceptable that in its accusation the tax authorities are not respecting the legal certainty that must be guaranteed to any taxpayer, not my fundamental rights.''

"In my case, they have violated my right to privacy and the presumption of innocence, basic rights of any citizen."

In the lengthy note, the singer has made it clear that she believed in justice and is ready to face the court trials.



"Shakira wishes to express her absolute confidence in the independence of the Spanish justice system and her firm conviction that, after the trial, her full innocence will prevail," the statement read.



Shakira has so far denied all the claims and has claimed that she was not a resident of Spain during the period of two years.

However, the prosecutor`s document, seen by Reuters, asserts that Shakira was ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and in May 2012, she bought a house in Barcelona, which became a family home for herself, her ex-partner, and their son, who was born in Spain in 2013.



However, it has been reported that in that period of time, Shakira has paid more than $10 million in taxes to the United States, reports TMZ.



If found guilty, Shakira can end up in jail for eight years,



No date for a trial has been set yet.

(With inputs from the agency)