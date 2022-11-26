Top 10 world news: Protests against Covid curbs in China, 56th PSLV flight of ISRO, and more

The people of China vented their anger against the strict Covid curbs through widespread protests, which some social media posts said hampered the rescue efforts. China's extremely strict 'Zero-Covid policy' is increasingly resulting in public fatigue and anger. In other news, ISRO successfully launched nine satellites aboard its workhorse PSLV from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Click on the headlines to read more:

China: Huge protests erupt in Xinjiang, locals blame strict Covid curbs for 10 casualties in blaze Huge protests erupted in China's restive Xinjiang region on Saturday after 10 people got killed in a fire at an apartment block two days ago followed by allegations that people living in the fire-hit compound had been largely prevented from leaving their homes. Ten people were killed and nine injured when the blaze ripped through a residential building in the regional capital Urumqi on Thursday night, according to state news agency Xinhua.

ISRO successfully launches its PSLV mission with nine satellites; Oceansat-3 placed in orbit Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched nine satellites aboard its workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C54 (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, located in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh. This was the 56th PSLV flight of ISRO and the last one for the year.

US regulator bans Huawei, ZTE from selling their equipment in country. Here's why. The US Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced that all telecommunication equipment produced by Chinese companies Huawei Technologies and the ZTE Corporation was banned from being sold on the United States soil. The regulator said the two companies posed an 'unacceptable' security risk and that the decision was aimed at protecting the American public.

Stock depleted, Russia firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, claims UK Russia is reported to be removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday. The development comes a day after President Vladimir Putin of Russia assured bereaved families of Russian soldiers that Moscow's goals will be achieved soon.

Ischia tragedy: No deaths in Italy landslide despite earlier reports, says interior minister Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the holiday island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight deaths.

India: First private space company plans to launch satellite at half the cost in 2023 The creators of Skyroot Aerospace, the company responsible for India's first private space launch, told Reuters in an interview that they aim to be able to launch a satellite into orbit in 2023 for half the price of more experienced launch companies, as reported by Reuters.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen quits as ruling party chief after poor poll performance Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down from the post of ruling party chief on Saturday (November 26) after her party's poor performance in Taiwan's local elections. The president had projected local elections as being about showing defiance to China. The approach failed to resonate with the voters. Latest reports said that main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), was taking the lead or claimed victory in 13 of the 21 city mayor and county chief seats up for grabs, including the capital Taipei.

Iran: Khameini lauds Basij forces for restraining 'rioters', keeping 'Islamic Revolution' alive Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, on Saturday praised the Basij militia members and said they had given their lives during the wave of protests that had been prompted by the death in prison of a young Iranian Kurdish lady in September.

Amid ongoing war, Ukraine marks Soviet-era famine that killed millions​​​​​​​ Ukraine held memorial day for a Soviet-era famine that had left millions of Ukrainians dead. The famine had struck Ukraine, then part of Soviet Union in the wingter of 1932-33. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the same tactics today.