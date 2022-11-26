Amid ongoing war, Ukraine marks Soviet-era famine that killed millions

Ukraine held memorial day for a Soviet-era famine that had left millions of Ukrainians dead. The famine had struck Ukraine, then part of Soviet Union in the winter of 1932-33. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the same tactics today.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now – with darkness and cold," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on his Telegram channel. "We cannot be broken."

This is the first memorial day for the "Holodomor" famine held under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Though Ukraine has been able to stage successful counteroffensives in recent weeks, constant shelling of Ukrainian cities has severely damaged country's energy grid as winter begins to set in.

In November 1932, Soviet leader Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop.

Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months from what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls "clearly premeditated mass murder".

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, wrote on Telegram.

The Kremlin has denied that its attacks, which have only galvanized Ukrainian public anger, were aimed at civilians but said on Thursday Kyiv could "end the suffering" by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the war.

(With inputs from agencies)

