With 50-over World Cup in sight, Rohit Sharma should take minimal breaks now – Aakash Chopra

India captain Rohit Sharma has come under the radar for his form and fitness after India’s T20 World Cup debacle in Australia this year. 35-year-old Rohit scored just one fifty throughout the event continuing his mediocre run of form in white ball cricket. Now post the T20 World Cup, a few of the senior players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the New Zealand ODIs and T20Is, which raised questions over players' fitness and more importantly workload management.

Former India opener and now a full-time analyst and commentator, Aakash Chopra commented on the matter saying with the 50-over World Cup in sight players like Rohit Sharma should now take minimal leaves. He added the time for experimentation is over and that all players must concentrate on playing regular cricket. As far as taking leaves from international cricket is concerned, Aakash is of the firm opinion that if players need off, they can take it during the IPL and not while playing for India.

Responding to a similar query from a fan on his YouTube channel, Aakash said, "It's a very legit point. I feel the time for experimentation is over. So Rohit Sharma, because I think he is our captain for the 2023 World Cup, should take minimal breaks now. If you wish to take a break, take it in the IPL.

Even after the T20 World Cup got over, international cricket resumed in no time with England facing Australia in away ODIs while Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the 50-over format alongside India’s tour of New Zealand. However, apart from India’s Rohit Sharma, all teams were playing their full-strength side with their regular captains being part of the matches as well.

Continuing on the same, Aakash Chopra said, “If we see Sri Lanka, they are also currently playing against Afghanistan, Dasun Shanaka is still their captain. We saw England recently - Jos Buttler was their captain, Australia did a little back and forth, but Pat Cummins was the captain in two of the three matches.”

India is currently playing New Zealand in the ODI series, having already won the rain-hit T20Is 1-0.