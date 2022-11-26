Amber Heard is Google’s most-searched celebrity of this year, beats Johnny Depp

Guess, who is the most searched celebrity of the year? It's Amber Heard. The 'Aquaman' actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp have been among the most talked about celebrities and all thanks goes to their infamous defamation case and the bombshell revelations about their private life, they figure at the top of most-searched celebrity list.



A recent report released by CelebTattler has revealed that Amber has topped the list of most-searched celebrities and not only this, she even surpassed Johnny Depp, who is in the second spot on the list.

Amber is in the top spot, with an average of 5.6 million searches every month in the USA. And, Depp is in the second spot with 5.5 million searches per month.



The couple grabbed headlines for almost two months for their highly publicised defamation case. After a months-long trial, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court sided with Johnny in the $50 million defamation case and agreed that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had slandered not only Depp's image but also his career.

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, is in third place with 4.3 million Google searches.

Football star Tom Brady is the most googled sportsperson of this year. Tom is in the fourth spot for his shocking divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.



Other celebrities on the list include Kim Kardashian, who became an internet sensation with the famous Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala. Other celebrities on the list are Kim's ex-husband, Peter Davidson, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently grabbed headlines for his dramatic Twitter takeover, Millie Bobby Brown, Will Smith for his infamous Oscar Slapgate and 'Euphoria' star Zendaya.