Bhediya movie collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-Starrer opens to low numbers on Friday

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has had a sluggish start at the box office. The movie made less money in the morning, but the evening shows indeed brought some respite for the moviemakers. According to Boxoffice India, this horror movie made Rs 6.75 crore nett on its opening day. Bhediya's opening is 20 per cent less than Varun Dhawan's previous film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. In CI and Rajasthan, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" is the same collection as "Bhediya" in these marketplaces.

Bhediya movie box office collection

This horror picture has earned a respectable sum in the UP and Delhi circuits, which may exceed Rs 1.50 crore nett, while the Mumbai market is anticipated to add Rs 2 crore to the film's final gross.

Bhediya couldn't even surpass the collection of Drishyam 2 on day 8. It earned ₹7.87 crores on the eighth day of its release, Rs 1 crore more than what Bedhiya earned on its day 1.

Taran Adarsh’s take on Bhediya’s performance

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh, a cinema trade expert, shared a poster for the movie with Varun. He shared a different box office figure, and tweeted, "Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening/ night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz (business) needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Friday ₹7.48 cr. India biz."

#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dUWRm0B2FM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2022 ×