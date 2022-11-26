WhatsApp may soon let users share voice notes as status updates

WhatsApp may soon let users set voice messages as status updates. The Meta-owned messenger platform currently lets its users share images and videos as status updates with a 24-hour duration cap.

A report by Messenger-watcher WABetaInfo said that the new feature has already been spotted on the iOS beta versions. As per beta versions, users will be able to post voice messages of up to 30 seconds as status updates. The final version of the rollout may be different from its beta avatar at present.

WhatsApp will also allow users to choose what people they want to share voice message status updates with. The visibility will be limited to the people they choose.

In the beta, users will see a new microphone icon in the text box when selecting a new status update. The voice messages will also be end-to-end encrypted. The feature is currently under testing and no release date has been issued by Meta as yet.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp suffers massive global outage that lasted for more than two hours

Besides Voice Notes, WhatsApp is also testing a new Companion Mode in Android Beta. The feature allows you to link multiple devices to one WhatsApp account. The current limit is four devices per account.

Earlier in November, WhatsApp rolled out the Communities feature to organise various chat groups in larger structures, as well as other features such as bigger group video calls and in-chat polls.

The Meta-owned platform now allows chat groups to have up to 1,024 users, much higher than the 256 participants restriction it had until recently.

WhatsApp rivals, including Telegram and Discord, allow thousands of members in group chats.

Other feature releases include 32-person video calling as well as in-chat polls, a common fixture on social media apps, including Meta’s Facebook and Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE