After 'Winnie The Pooh', another Disney classic 'Bambi' to get horror-thriller treatment. Details here

After 'Winnie The Pooh', it appears another beloved childhood experience of ours is being turned into something for adults. It's 'Bambi', the 1942 Disney classic. The film was adapted from the 1923 novel 'Bambi, a Life in the Woods' by Austrian author and hunter Felix Salten, which has entered the public domain. Tentatively titled 'Bambi: The Reckoning', is said to be a horror film. Scott Jeffrey is the director, while Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who is directing the slasher thriller 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey', has an executive producer credit. He revealed while speaking to Dread Central that Bambi, who was a cute deer in the original story, will be a monster killing machine in 'The Reckoning'.

"The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the story we all know and love. Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix's The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!" he said.

Meanwhile, 'Blood and Honey' turns Pooh Bear and Piglet into deranged killers. This became possible as English author AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh stories entered public domain in 2021 as per US copyright law.

It is a sick retelling of the short stories by Milne set in Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh and his friends had many adventures together with their human friend Christopher Robin. Christopher Robin, Pooh, and others did have all those adventures in Robin's childhood, but then the boy grew up and went to college. Pooh, Piglet, and others, meanwhile, went more and more hungry and became feral. Now, they have become so crazy that they terrorise a group of girls residing in a rural cabin.