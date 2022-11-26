Vatican accuses China of violating pact on appointment of bishops

The Vatican charged Chinese authorities on Saturday with breaking a bilateral agreement on bishop appointments by installing a bishop in a diocese that was not recognised by the Holy See. As reported by Reuters, the Vatican learned about the installation of a bishop from another city as an auxiliary bishop in Jiangxi with "surprise and regret".

One of the most egregious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on bishop appointments appears to be the unlawful installation.

The agreement, which some Catholics have criticised as a betrayal of China's Communist leadership, was most recently extended for another two years in September. The specifics remain under wraps.

The statement added that Jiangxi is not recognised by the Vatican as a diocese and that the installation "did not conform to the spirit of dialogue" that both parties had committed to in 2018.

Without going into any detail, it was stated that "strong pressure from local authorities" led to the installation.

According to the statement, the Vatican was anticipating an explanation from Chinese authorities and hoped that "similar instances are not repeated".