Cyber Monday sale 2022: Best Amazon deals and Walmart offers you may not want to miss
Story highlights
Cyber Monday sale 2022: Despite the fact that Black Friday deals often garner more attention, Cyber Monday is still one of the busiest holiday shopping days
The Christmas season is coming up soon, so this is the ideal opportunity to make some financial savings on gifts for your loved ones (and yourself). There are discounts on about everything somebody may need right now thanks to all of the Black Friday sales that are now active. But what about Cyber Monday? After Black Friday, the well-known online shopping holiday always begins, and large stores frequently offer similar discounts. Nowadays, there are almost any distinctions between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so there's really no reason to wait if you find a great price.
When will be Cyber Monday 2022 celebrated?
Cyber Monday falls on Monday right next to the Black Friday weekend. Cyber Monday will formally occur this year on Monday, November 28. The best Cyber Monday offers are often made available on the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Although there may be some overlap in the weekend between the two sale days, many of the larger retailer discounts on Monday are anticipated to be similar to those on Black Friday. On November 26, Amazon will likely begin offering Cyber Monday bargains.
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022 to look for
Amazon
Amazon hasn't stopped advertising some of the offers that will be offered during its Cyber Monday promotions despite the fact that its Black Friday sale is still in effect.
Walmart
Speaking of Walmart, the Walmart Black Friday sales are already ending. But if you're already thinking about Cyber Monday, you should bookmark the Walmart Cyber Monday page. On November 27 at 7 PM ET, Walmart will begin offering Cyber Monday discounts.
Dell Cyber Monday deals
There are still offers available during the Dell Black Friday sale on laptops, desktop computers, and even gaming consoles. However, Cyber Monday is typically when they give some of the largest deals, just like most computer brands.
Target Cyber Monday event
Everything from TVs and video games to Christmas lights is on sale during the Target Black Friday event. Although we don't yet know everything about Target's Cyber Monday sale, you can probably anticipate similar price cuts on gadgets, toys, clothing, and home décor to what we saw on Black Friday.
Difference between Black Friday Sales and Cyber Monday sales
In the past, internet customers have benefited more from Cyber Monday bargains. This was mainly because Black Friday used to be more of a physical store affair. However, the day when the best discounts were exclusively available to people who camped out overnight is essentially over, and almost all large merchants now provide all of their offers online. As a result, there isn't much of a distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains anymore.