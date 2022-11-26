Congo: M23 rebels demand dialogue with government after African states declare ceasefire

M23, the rebel group of Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday that it wants to talk directly with the government after Congo's president and other African leaders signed a ceasefire deal aimed at stopping attacks by the militia. This week, the leaders of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Angola gathered in Luanda to discuss a solution to the crisis in eastern Congo, which has compelled thousands of people to escape their homes, and signed a ceasefire agreement to end the militia's attacks.

They committed to enforcing a cease-fire beginning on Friday, and stated that if the M23 did not leave its positions, regional soldiers would act against it.

However, the M23 was not involved in the negotiations and learned about the remark on social media.

“We thank the regional leaders for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current conflict,” said M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka.

“Give us direct negotiations with the government to resolve the root causes of conflict that are producing all these wars here,” he said. M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa also issued a statement to the same effect.

The M23, which the government of Congo considers to be a terrorist organisation, was excluded from negotiations. Foreign minister Christophe Lutundula responded, "It won't happen," when asked about this, during a press conference on Thursday. "In the name of the administration and the Republic's President, I can reassure you."

The M23 claimed that a unilateral ceasefire had already been announced in April and that attacks are being started by the Congolese army. The M23 has subsequently taken control of numerous cities in eastern Congo, however combat has persisted since then.

