‘No injures or damage’: US military after rocket attack on patrol base in Syria

A United States patrol base was attacked by two rockets targeted at the coalition forces in Syria, said a statement by the US central command (CENTCOM), on Friday. The base was located in Al-Shaddadi and the attack took place at approximately 10:31 pm (local time in Syria), it added. This comes amid the recent escalation and a wave of rocket attacks along the Syria-Turkiye border.

“The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property,” said the statement by CENTCOM. The Kurdish People’s Protection Units or the YPG-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been Washington’s key ally in the fight against ISIL (ISIS) group in the region. The SDF, after the rocket attacks, visited the origin site and found a third unfired rocket, said the officials, without disclosing who was behind the firing.

Meanwhile, the recent escalation in the region is marked by an increase in the number of air raids and rocket attacks between Syria-Turkiye following the bombing in Istanbul on November 13. The bombing had reportedly killed six people and injured 80, for which Ankara blames the Kurdish groups in Syria.

Subsequently, Turkiye said that it had launched airstrikes on nearly 90 targets which were destroyed by its warplanes. According to authorities in Ankara, they killed several people who they refer to as “terrorists”. At least 31 people were killed in these strikes, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.

On the other hand, suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border killing at least two people and injuring approximately 10 people, said officials in Turkiye last week. “Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” said CENTCOM spokesman, Colonel Joe Buccino in a statement.

