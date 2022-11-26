Did you know Greta Gerwig thought ‘Barbie’ would be her career-ending movie

Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig's fourthcoming film, 'Barbie,' starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

Eversince the announcement, every new release about the films has taken the fans' excitement a notch higher. But, did you know, Greta, one of the finest directors in Hollywood, right now, was scared about the movie based on the famous doll line.



Greta recently appeared on Dua Lipa's 'At Your Service' podcast, where she revealed that she was very nervous before starting the project.

Sharing more about the film, the 39-year-old director said, "It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, Well, anything is possible."



"It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?''



Apart from directing, Gerwig has also co-written the film with her husband, Noah Baumbach.