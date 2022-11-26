Colombian judge caught smoking on bed half-naked during virtual hearing, gets suspended

In a straight-out-of-sitcom scene, a judge in Colombia was suspended for three months for allegedly smoking in bed and appearing half-naked during a virtual hearing. The woman identified to be Judge Vivian Polania violated multiple administrative regulations, Spanish news outlet Infobae reported. The judge, however, denied being half-naked in a statement that she gave later.

The 34-year-old was spotted on her bed half-naked as she puffed on a cigarette during one of her court hearings. A Twitter user shared a video in which judge Vivian Polania can be seen holding a cigarette. "In a video circulating on WhatsApp, Judge Vivian Polanía (she works at the Cúcuta Palace of Justice) is seen attending a judicial proceeding in her bed, half-naked and smoking. I don't know if this could lead to any sanction, but at least the scandal is already served," the user wrote.

A snippet of the virtual hearing went viral on the internet, following which Judicial Disciplinary Commission in Norte de Santander launched a quick investigation on the matter. The committee said that Judge Vivian Polania had 'sleepy eyes' and was reporting to the court from her bed in a 'deplorable' state.

The woman judge was placed on unpaid leave till February after she was deemed unfit to perform her duties and failed to comply with the judicial dress code and not respecting the parties involved during the court hearing.

After denying that she was not half-naked during the hearing, judge Vivian Polania claimed that she suffered from an anxiety attack and low blood pressure issues. Colombian media reported that her now-deactivated Instagram page consisted of bold photos of the judge in sensual outfits.

“I got tired of pleasing people over my peace of mind,” she said, adding that she will not change her personality to please other people.

