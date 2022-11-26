India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Streaming-OTT and Broadcast TV Channel, weather update and line-ups

India will take on New Zealand in the second of the three-match ODI series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27th. India is trailing 0-1 against New Zealand having lost the first match in Auckland by seven wickets. A career-best 145* from Tom Latham and an unbeaten 94 from Kane Williamson helped the Kiwis chase down 307 inside 50 overs.

Batting first India started off well with Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer hitting half-centuries. Handy contributions from Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar later ensured India reach a par total. That, however, didn’t prove good enough despite India playing two debutants - Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. While the 23-year-old Arshdeep went wicketless in India’s lackluster show on Friday, Malik picked up two wickets in Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Now with all eyes on the second ODI, let’s know more about this slated clash-

When and where is the match taking place?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, November 27th at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What’s the weather update for the 2nd ODI?

As per Accuweather, there is a 97% chance of precipitation and a 19 percent possibility of thunderstorms, which means the 2nd ODI is under the threat of getting washed out.

What time will the match begin and on which platform?

The fans in India can enjoy the live coverage of this match on Amazon Prime Video starting at 07:00 AM in the morning.

Team update