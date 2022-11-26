Ischia tragedy: No deaths in Italy landslide despite earlier reports, says interior minister

Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the holiday island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight deaths.

"At the moment, there are no confirmed deaths," Matteo Piantedosi said during a visit to emergency services helping coordinate the rescue, adding that the situation was evolving.

As per earlier reports, quoting the infrastructure minister, at least eight people had reportedly died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains on the island.

"There are eight deaths confirmed by the landslide in Ischia," Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister and leader of the League party, was quoted as saying by the AGI news agency and the La Repubblica daily.

“Searches are underway for any missing people” in Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns of Ischia, a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea about 30 km (18.64 miles) from Naples.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was in close contact with the Civil Protection minister Nello Musumeci, the Civil Protection Department and the Campania Region “to follow the evolution of the wave of bad weather that has hit Ischia”.

“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia and thanks the rescuers engaged in the search for the missing,” she said.

