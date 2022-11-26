'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' may feature Tom Holland's Spidey! Here's what we know

Tom Holland's last outing as MCU's live-action Spider-Man, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', ended up becoming one of the biggest movies in the history of cinema. Thanks to three Spider-Men at the price of one (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also returned in the role from previous Spidey franchises), the film grossed $1.9 billion worldwide. This amount makes it the sixth highest-grossing movie ever, after 'Avengers: Infinity War'. It is not known if and when Holland will essay the wall crawler again. Well, he may have a cameo in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', the sequel to 2018's animated smash hit 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' the film that did the multiverse thing before (and better than) 'No Way Home'.

Producer and co-writer of the much-awaited sequel Christopher Miller was speaking to Empire magazine. He was asked about the chances of Holland's Spidey ending up in 'Across the Spider-Verse'.

He mysteriously said, "Let’s say... Anything is possible in the multiverse."

'Into the Spider-Verse', meanwhile, remains one of the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time. It scored 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site. The critical consensus reads, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Vélez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber lent their voices for the film.