China: Guangzhou to build 250,000 quarantine sites as Covid cases hit record high

Amid China’s recent uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases witnessed across the country, the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is setting up makeshift hospitals and quarantine sites which will accommodate at least 250,000 people, said officials. This comes after the city has become a new hotspot for the infection as it reported over 7,000 cases on Friday.

The city of 13 million residents, Guangzhou, has faced an increase in the number of Covid cases since early October. Meanwhile, China reported a record number of cases, on Saturday, for the third consecutive day with a little over 35,000 cases recorded on November 25 when compared with an April peak of 28,000 cases. According to the National Health Commission, at least 3,474 were symptomatic cases while the rest were asymptomatic.

The officials in Guangzhou, in a press conference, had previously also said that the city has accelerated the construction of makeshift hospitals and isolation sites, with plans to build a space for 246,407 beds. This comes after the authorities have already sent 95,300 people from the city’s Haizhu district to quarantine centres or for hospital treatment, said the government officials.

Notably, amid China’s strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy the city of Guangzhou, last week also saw rare violent protests against the stringent rules. As several videos emerged on social media showing how hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Guangzhou’s Haizhu district and were pushing police barriers. While there was no mention of such protests in the national media, videos were posted on social media platforms like Weibo and WeChat. This comes after the district had been on lockdown since last month.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Beijing has also constructed numerous quarantine camps across the country where thousands of people have been sent for isolation in small metal boxes. Reportedly, more than 400 million people in China are currently under some form of quarantine.

