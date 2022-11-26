Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others mourn demise of actor Vikram Gokhale

Indian veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is no more. He was 77. The actor was undergoing treatment for multiple health issues at Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.



After his sad demise, the hospital has released a statement, reading: "We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. Our deep condolences."



Soon after the news of his death broke, the showbiz world paid tribute to the late actor and shared their condolence with his family.



Akshay Kumar tweeted: ''Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Mission Mangal', had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.''