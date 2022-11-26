Argentina vs Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

Argentina will play Group C rivals Mexico on Saturday in an effort to bounce back from their disastrous opening encounter. Their World Cup dreams are already on the line. The Central American counterparts to the Albiceleste Mexico survived a scare to draw with Poland on Tuesday, while the Albiceleste began their pursuit of the third world championship by unexpectedly losing to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia that day broke Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten run. But thanks to its impressive record, Argentina is most pundits’ favourites for the final four at least.

On the other hand, Mexico's tournament got off to a relatively calm start on Tuesday with a 0-0 tie with Poland, one of several scoreless draws in the opening week of Qatar 2022. In some ways, Tata Martino's team was grateful for the single-point haul they received in the end.

Match predictions

Argentina was in shock following their loss to Saudi Arabia and cannot afford to drop points in their final two group games. The Albiceleste will need to support their captain in this match as Lionel Messi struggles with his fitness.

Despite having a strong team at their disposal, Mexico struggled in their opening match against Poland. On paper, Argentina is the superior team and has the advantage in this match.

Prediction: Argentia-2, Mexico-1

Head-to-head clashes

Argentina and Mexico have clashed 35 times before, in which Argentina have clinched victory 16 times while Mexico have tasted win 5 times only. Also, 14 matches ended in a draw. In total, where Argentina have scored 57 goals against Mexico, Mexico’s number stands at just 34.

Predicted line-ups:

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Guardado; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Argentina vs Mexico date, kick-off time and venue