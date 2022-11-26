France vs Denmark at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

France dealt a severe blow to Australia in their first match on Tuesday. With another win, France could guarantee their place in the knockout round. On the other hand, Denmark is entering the match under tremendous pressure in a bid to stay relevant in the FIFA World Cup race. With a victory against Denmark, France might guarantee early qualification to the knockout stages. However, Denmark is no Australia. Didier Deschamps's aggressive team was no match for the Australians but Denmark has been labelled “dark horses” by many pundits.

Denmark have lately been on a fine run of form that included beating France twice in the nations league. However, after Tunisia humiliated the Scandinavians in a heart-pounding, high-octane opener, perceptions about the Scandinavians have changed.

Match predictions

Although Denmark has won their last two matches with France in all competitions—both in the 2022 Nations League— Les Bleus is still being called the favourites, with the world champions having a 52.7% chance of triumphing. Before kickoff, the chances of Denmark winning are 22.8%, while the possibility of the draw is 24.5%.

Head-to-head clashes

In the FIFA World cup, France and Denmark have clashed twice, with France clinching the victory both times.

In International friendlies, the two teams have played 14 matches. Both France and Denmark have secured 6 victories, while two matches ended in a draw.

Predicted line-ups:

France possible starting line-up:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Denmark possible starting line-up:

Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Denmark vs France date, kick-off time and venue