Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal in jaw-dropping tangerine ethnic attire

Producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut in 2018, never fails to serve sartorial elegance, be it on social media, runways or even on the streets. In the last four years, she hasn't just proved her acting prowess but has also established herself as a true blue fashionista of B-town. She recently strutted down the runway as a showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal and gave us major style goals.

For the starry night, she donned a tangerine lehenga from the designer's latest collection and styled it elegantly. The ethnic attire featured a curved hem, a strapless embellished bralette adorned in shimmering sequin work, a plunging décolletage-flaunting neckline, and a fitted silhouette. It also came attached with a dupatta, which she placed intricately over one shoulder.

The lehenga skirt featured a voluminous high-rise waistline, an A-line silhouette, shimmering embellishments, and a floor-grazing hem. The 25-year-old styled her ensemble with matching accessories, high heels, and a sleek centre-parted ponytail.

Sharing photos of her look on Instagram, Kapoor wrote, "I think it’s time we name my alter ego, because me in rl is a very different story any suggestions? (sic)" Take a look!

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments and emojis. The post received over 500,000 likes within a couple of hours and went viral.

The actress recently made an appearance at Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' special screening. She opted for a body-hugging stripped outfit featuring cutouts for the event.