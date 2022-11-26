London Fire Brigade is ‘institutionally misogynist’ and ‘sexist’, finds independent review

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has been termed 'institutionally misogynist' and 'racist' after a review conducted into the working culture of the force revealed a grim picture.

Nazir Afzal, the former chief Crown prosecutor for north-west England conducted the review and found that 'toxic culture' festered within the LFB which gave rise to bullying and abuse.

"We've heard example after example about women who were harassed or sexually assaulted - constant sexual taunting to the point that I am now saying that the London Fire Brigade is institutionally misogynist," Afzal was quoted as saying by BBC.

The report clearly showed that people of colour coming from ethnically diverse backgrounds were more often than not, the target of racial abuse and bullying. They were also less likely to be promoted and be unrepresented at the senior levels.

A Muslim firefighter in the brigade was troubled and bullied to the extent that he had to be admitted to a hospital. He has since been diagnosed with Post-Trauma Stress Disorder (PTSD) and has had suicidal thoughts.

According to the review, the said Muslim man was ridiculed for his Indian accent. On different occasions, a piece of Bacon and a slice of pork was put in the victim's sandwich and pocket respectively.

The women workers in the Brigade have not been untouched by the institutionalised ill behaviour of the firefighting men either.

LFB's first female commissioner Dany Cotton told the researchers that when she started her campaign to fight sexism five years ago, she received death threats from her own colleagues with demands that she be sacked.

Women are routinely 'sexually taunted' in the brigade with one receiving video calls from a man who exposed his nether regions to her.

"I sat with a very senior female officer who said to me, through tears, that whenever she goes through a dangerous incident, she's always thinking: 'Will the men have my back? Will the men around me protect me given how they have treated me back at the station?" added Afzal.

After the findings of the independent review were put out, LFB's Commissioner Andy Roe said there will be consequences from now on for the actions in the brigade.

"From today it will be completely clear to all staff what behaviour isn't acceptable and what the consequences will be."

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, "The findings of Nazir Afzal OBE's review must be nothing short of a watershed moment for the London Fire Brigade. The details published today of institutional misogyny, racism and discrimination are abhorrent."

