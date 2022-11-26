Tunisia vs Australia at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

The first match on day 7 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see Tunisia taking on Australia in group D. Although the scorecard in Tunisia’s first match against Denmark read 0-0, it was a lot more than that. Both teams did come close to scoring on numerous occasions but couldn’t find the net at the end of the day. For those who watched it live, they enjoyed every minute of it.

On the other hand, Australia, who opened the scoring during an exciting early passage of play against France in their World Cup opener, conceded four goals in total, thus going down to the defending champions in a disappointing loss.

Tunisia vs Australia Head to Head

This is for the first time ever that both Tunisia and Australia will be meeting on a World Cup stage, and the third time overall. While the first time these two teams met was during a friendly in 1997 where Australia won by 3-0, their second meeting came eight years later in the Confederations Cup 2005 where Tunisia walked out as winners with a 2-0 victory.

Tunisia vs Australia Group Details

All four teams from Group D – Australia, France, Denmark, and Tunisia have played one match each and will be competing in their scheduled second match in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. France, the defending champions sit in the most comfortable position in regard to goal difference with a 4-1 win over Australia in their opener. While, with Denmark and Tunisia playing a draw (0-0), both have just one point to their names.

World Cup record

Tunisia have participated in FIFA World Cups on five occasions in the past - 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2018, marking their appearance in Qatar as sixth. Australia, on the other hand, qualified for the FIFA World Cup six times as well - 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Tunisia vs Australia predicted line-ups

Tunisia’s possible starting XI:

Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Khazri, Jebali, Msakni

Australia’s possible starting XI:

Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Tunisia vs Australia date, kick-off time, and venue