Walmart shooter had bought the gun legally, police say

Authorities in Chesapeake, Virginia said that the Walmart shooter had purchased the handgun legally the same day. According to the police, the 31-year-old suspect bought the gun at a local store. The shooter then opened fire in the Walmart where he had worked since 2010.

The gunman, identified as Andre Bing, had several magazines with him when he shot himself. The police retrieved a note from Bing that said that he was being harassed by his co-workers.

According to the authorities, Bing had no criminal history. But his coworkers have said that he could be aggressive at times and would tape his phone because he thought the government was spying on him.

Police said at least three people were wounded in the attack, which took place while about 50 people were in the store, a cavernous Walmart Supercenter just off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people.

The dead included a 16-year-old boy who police did not identify and 70-year-old Randy Blevins, who was planning to retire within the year, a cousin wrote on Facebook.

The others were Kellie Pyle, 52, Lorenzo Gamble, 43, and Randy Blevins, 70, all from Chesapeake, and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of neighboring Portsmouth.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.