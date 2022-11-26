COVID-19: China reports over 30,000 new cases for the third consecutive day

The Covid situation in China is worsening every day. The Asian country reported a high number of cases for the third consecutive day. The National Health Commission on Saturday (Nov 26) announced that China reported 35,183 new infection cases on Nov 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic cases while the remaining 31,709 cases were asymptomatic marking another high the third day in a row.

However, the death toll remains constant at 5,232, AFP reported.

A day earlier, the country reported 32,943 cases of which 3,103 were symptomatic and 29,840 were asymptomatic. The Asian country also reported over 30,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

China's mainland has verified 304,093 active cases with symptoms as of Friday (Nov 25).

Authorities have been struggling with controlling epidemics, with Chongqing and Guangzhou being the hotspots.

Chongqing, home to nearly 32 million people reported 7,721 cases on Friday, implying a 20 per cent increase from the day before.

Guangzhou on the other hand reported 7,419 new Covid cases on Friday, a little low from the previous day.

Beijing, the capital city reported 2,595 cases on Saturday, the health officials stated.

The authorities earlier stated that they'll be increasing not only vaccination doses but also promised to install nearly 250 K beds for Covid treatment, but the situation seems to be out of control.

