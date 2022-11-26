Sonam Kapoor stuns at Karan Johar's dinner bash in gorgeous Taller Marmo fringe dress worth $1,220

B-town's true blue fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 in 'The Zoya Factor', made a grand entrance at Karan Johar's dinner bash on Friday night and made heads turn with her OOTD. Dressed in a blue fringe dress, the actress shelled major post-maternity fashion goals at the star-studded get-together, which also saw Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Sharvari Wagh, Seema Khan, Tripti Dimri, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Maheep Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Dhairya Karwa, and Shanaya Kapoor in attendance.

The 37-year-old brought her A-game to the fore in the Taller Marmo fringed crepe kaftan and proved that she always has her sartorial game on point. The attire is worth $ 1,220 and is available in various colours on the brand's official website. Made in Italy from crepe that drapes beautifully, the outfit featured a satin tie-detailed high neck along with wide sleeves and its waterfall hem was accented with sweeping fringes.

Sonam styled her outfit with diamond-studded rings and ear cuffs. For her footwear, she opted for white René Caovilla heels. And, her soft glam makeup look featured dark cherry red lips, soft contour, smokey eyes and a hint of highlighter.

Posing beautifully in her meticulously-curated look, Sonam flaunted her outfit and shared pictures on her official Instagram handle on Saturday.

"Blue! Oh, so lonesome for you. Tears fill my eyes 'till I can't see, 3 o'clock in the mornin, here am I. Sitting here so lonely, so lonesome I could cry (sic)," Sonam captioned her post. Check it out below.

This isn't the first time the actress has opted for a Taller Marmo fringe dress.

Back in 2020, the diva wore a similar dress in white colour. With silver jewellery and black accessories, she completed her look and took the baton of high fashion forward. Check out her viral 2020 photos below.

Sonam gave birth to her son Vayu in August this year. She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind'. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to hit theatres later this year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE