Highlights Poland Vs Saudi Arabia | FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 7: Poland defeats Saudi Arabia with 2-0 lead
Story highlights
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has almost completed its one week and a lot has happened since, including two major upsets, a few draws, and controversies piling around OneLove armbands. However, what really stands out is the quality of football the fans across the world have witnessed in this tournament so far. While everyone still seem to talk about Saudi Arabia’s big win over Argentina (2-1) and Germany’s shocking loss at the hands of Japan (2-1), all of which happened in the first week itself, the big match of Argentina facing Mexico tonight in a do-or-die match is doing several rounds.
Follow the live updates of FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 7 here:
Poland wins with a 2-0 lead. The Group C standings are changed by an intriguing, well-played second half between Poland and Saudi Arabia, which prepares the field for a pivotal Argentina v. Mexico match. If Mexico wins, Argentina would be eliminated.
Goal difference will be important in this group.
Poland ought to continue to strive for a third goal.
Poland will likely finish with four points.
If Saudi Arabia draws with Mexico, they will advance to 4 points.
If Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia and loses to Argentina, they will also reach four points.
Saudi Arabia makes a serious mistake in the back as Lewandowski scores his first goal ever by taking advantage of a bad touch.
Piotr Zieliski is here! The Napoli midfielder shoots from close range into the roof of the net, finally bringing Poland back to life. The score is Poland 1-0 Saudi Arabia.
Poland received 4 yellow cards already. Saudi Arabia looking pretty fired up. Saudi looking forward to prove their win against Argentina was no flash in the pan. Saudi Arabia players are playing decent.
This is for the first time both teams are contesting against each other in a FIFA World Cup, having met before just once in an international friendly in March 2006. During then, thanks to a brace from Lukasz Sosin, Poland won the match with a score of 2-1.
This is what Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard said to his players at half-time before they went on to beat Argentina 👀— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 26, 2022
🗣"This is the World Cup!!"#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OHDmo5pBMX
Poland and Saudi Arabia will face off in the second match on day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Group C. In their first match against Mexico, Poland failed to bag three points as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Given the star-studded line-ups of both teams, the contest was a mouth-watering one but couldn’t find a winner.
A couple of enforced changes for Saudi Arabia but Poland have gone more attacking.
The match is over. While Tunisia’s World Cup campaign is almost over now, Australia have kept their hopes alive to reach the knockout stages. Australia's previous performances have been disappointing but this one has really got the fans applauding. Australia has ended this match with a 1-0 victory over Tunisia.
What a tackle by Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6RN2YQKCTu— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022
The second half has already begun. Australia and Tunisia are both in the middle of the field. While Australia will like to hold onto or increase their lead, Tunisia will try to even the score.
Australia takes the lead against Tunisia thanks to Mitchell Duke.
He becomes the second player in Australia's World Cup history who has scored a header. Also, he is the 8th Australian to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup.
After 45 minutes, Australians are leading the game as Tunisia looks weak.
It’s a goal for Australia. Australia is clearly dominating. Tunisia can’t even get a foot on the ball. The crowd is full of energy, and the atmosphere is tense. Tunisia’s defence is poor, which has given Australia an opening score.
Starting line-up: Australia (4-3-3)
Mathew Ryan (capt); Kye Rowles, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke
Starting line-up: Tunisia (5-3-2)
Aymen Dahmen; Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Drager, Ali Abdi; Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti; Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni (capt)
Tunisia’s possible starting XI:
Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Khazri, Jebali, Msakni
Australia’s possible starting XI:
Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke
14 of Tunisia's previous 15 FIFA World Cup matches have ended in losses. On the other side, Australia has lost six of its last seven games in the competition and has been winless during this strech. After one World Cup game, only Iran (6) and Costa Rica (7) have given up more goals than Australia. Tunisia is one of the teams that has so far managed to have a clean sheet.
Match prediction: Tunisia-1, Australia-0
Like Tunisia, Australia is also facing a do-or-die situation in the Saturday’s game. A defeat would almost shatter Australia’s ambitions to claim the FIFA World Cup title. Australia met reigning champions France in their campaign opener match on Tuesday and suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat. Australia's previous performances have been disappointing. After grabbing the lead against France in the last match, they got carried away under pressure and ultimately conceded four goals.
For Tunisia, it’s a do-or-die game. This is the third meeting between the two teams, and both teams have secured one win in the previous 2 matches. Both Australia and Tunisia are hungry for a win, as it will help them reach the knockout stages. Australia defeated Tunisia (2-0) at the 2005 Confederations Cup in June, whereas Tunisia defeated Australia (3-0) in an international friendly in October 1997.