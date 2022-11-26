Imran Khan to head to Rawalpindi for the long march despite terror threat

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is expected to head to Rawalpindi today to rejoin his long march, brought to a halt after the assassination bid.

A massive rally has been planned by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party which is urging its supporters to reach the rally spot and play a role in the 'Haqeeqi Azadi movement'.

Today is a historic day for Pakistan. Please try your best to be at #PindiJalsa by 1pm. If for any reason, you are unable to attend, you can play your role for Haqeeqi Azadi movement via donations at https://t.co/LQ5ltcA1RH #یوم_انقلاب_26_نومبر pic.twitter.com/BAnHY5JELZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 26, 2022 ×

The party received permission from the authorities for the public gathering but the venue has been changed from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

It is being reported that Khan will reach Rawalpindi using a helicopter via Lahore. It will be the first time that Khan will attend a public gathering after being wounded in the failed assassination bid.

On Friday, Khan, in a TV interview said, despite being injured, he was determined to head to the garrison city for the sake of the nation.

“Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow as it is a decisive time in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamt of,” said Khan.

While Khan embarks upon the march, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has advised the PTI chief to postpone the event as intelligence agencies have issued alerts that terrorist attacks can be carried out on the route.

“Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also under threat. “I also request PTI workers to refrain from participating in PTI’s [‘fitna’] march," Sanaullah told a local TV channel.

Similarly, last week, Aamer Farooq, the chief justice of Islamabad High Court said there is a high possibility that the PTI leader might be the target of another assassination attempt.

Farooq added that it was the duty of the administration to take action against the looming threat and conduct an investigation.

"It is the administration’s discretion if they want to give permission for D-Chowk or F-9 park. The same was ordered by the Supreme Court as well."

(With inputs from agencies)