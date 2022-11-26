FIFA World Cup 2022: Southgate terms the boos as 'external noise' after draw against USA

After a resounding start to the World Cup campaign, England were dealt a sharp reality check on Friday when they were stopped in the tracks by a resolute US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT). The fans quickly showed their disapproval at the Al Bayt Stadium by hearing the Three Lions for failing to return with three points in the bag.

England coach Gareth Southgate was questioned after the end of the match about what he thought of the booing by the fans. Southgate termed the jeering as 'external noise' and said his team will not be impacted by it.

“People are going to react how they are going to react. I cannot let that affect how I feel about the team or how the team feels. I’m sure there will be a lot of noise. This is the tournament of external noise. We are on track with a bit to do,” said Southgate.

“Of course I want our fans to go home happy and I want our fans at home to have a smile on their faces. We have not quite managed to achieve that. I am sure there will be a lot of noise about the performance but not a lot of teams go through with nine points."

While the fans who travelled thousands of kilometres to the Middle Eastern country were disappointed, the fans at home weren't overjoyed either.

At one of the fan parks in the capital city of London, the fans could be seen throwing drinks in frustration after the final whistle went off.

Watch the moment fans in London started throwing their drinks in frustration at the result.

England won the first group stage game against Iran by a thumping 6-2 margin. However, the team never really hit the straps against the US whose backline defended resolutely and nullified most of England's attacks.

"They [USA] pressed well, they made it difficult. At times we dealt with it well, we respect them. A draw isn't bad for us. We look forward to the next one," said England skipper Harry Kane.

(With inputs from agencies)